3,038 new Covid-19 infections, 38 deaths confirmed

The number of new coronavirus infections in Greece showed no sign of abating with the country’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reporting 3,038 new cases on Friday, which brings the nationwide total since the start of the health crisis to 69,675.

Of the total number, 26.3% have been traced to another patient and 6.6% are related to foreign travel.

Eleven people tested positive for Covid-19 at the country’s borders, ports and airports.

In its daily bulletin, EODY also said that 38 patients died from Covid-19 raising the overall number of deaths to 997.

Data showed that 336 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 362 have left ICU.

Finally, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the country reached 2,053,166 and the number of rapid antigen tests rose to 106,834.