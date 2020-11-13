[Intime News]

The government is expected to announce the closure of primary schools around the country in a bid to contain the swift spread of the coronavirus, Kathimerini understands.

According to sources in the Ministry of Education, the transmissibility index in primary education remains low, however the measure is considered necessary to reduce the movement of parents during the day, but also the traffic in small shops, such as kiosks and cafes, located around schools.

The announcement is expected to be made by Education Minister Niki Kerameus on Saturday.