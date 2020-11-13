Deal signed for construction of new migrant centers

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis and the director of the European Commission, Beate Gminder, have signed a financing agreement for the construction of new closed structures on the eastern Aegean islands of Samos, Kos and Leros.



The funding for these projects will be fully covered by the European Commission.



Also on Friday, the working group for the coordination of the procedures for the final termination of the operations of the reception and identification centers in Vathi on Samos and on Leros met for the first time.



The group’s main objective is the coordination of all involved bodies (Ministry of Health, the National Public Health Organization, local authorities, the Hellenic Police, the armed forces, the fire brigade and international bodies) to ensure the smooth shutdown of the existing structures and the operation of the new closed facilities of Samos and Leros.