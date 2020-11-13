Holy Synod asked PM to keep churches open on Christmas

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece has asked the government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to allow church services for 10 days during the Christmas holidays, with a strict adherence to all the necessary health precautions.

The news was revealed by the Metropolitan of Nea Ionia and Philadelphia, Gavriil, a member of the Holy Synod, during a special online broadcast of his church on Facebook.

“We see that the mental state of the people being put at risk because of the fear and because of the conditions of the confinement,” which is why the Church of Greece sent the letter to the government, he said. “The relationship with God helps with people’s spiritual and mental strengthening."

The Metropolitan admitted that developments with the virus in the next month will also have to be considered.

Regarding Holy Communion, he pointed out that this “is a matter of personal faith” and that “it is not mandatory, as no one is forced to participate," adding that "it does not transmit viruses, but eternal life."