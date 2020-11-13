NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ADEDY announces 24-hour strike on November 26

Greece's largest public sector union ADEDY has called for a nationwide strike on November 26, demanding protective measures for employees and mass hirings in the health sector.

The union also demands salary increases and restoration of the 13th and 14th salary - the so-called Easter and Christmas bnuses which were abolished during the economic crisis.

ADEDY wants the abolition of the new electronic voting system and a withdrawal of a draft law on collective and union activity which it claims effectively forbids labor action.

