Athens Polytechnic sealed ahead of November 17 anniversary

Ahead of Tuesday’s anniversary of the 1973 student uprising against the military junta, police riot units conducted simultaneous operations on Friday to evacuate the premises of the historic Polytechnic building (now the National Technical University of Athens) and the Zografou university campus and arrested 92 people. In a statement, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said that the annual march from the Polytechnic to mark the anniversary will not take place, just as there was no parade for the national holidays on October 28 and March 25, and no Easter celebrations due to the lockdown. University authorities have locked the NTUA buildings on Patission Street. [Intime News]

