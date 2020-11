[File photo]

Newspaper Kathimerini will offer all the revenues from its nationwide sales on Thursday (Nov. 19) to the street magazine Schedia.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the magazine sellers – made up of homeless, long-term unemployed, and low-income earners – cannot go out to sell Schedia.

The magazine will be available along with Thursday’s Kathimerini in central parts of Athens and Thessaloniki.