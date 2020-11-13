Defense Minister self-isolating after contact tested positive for Covid-19
Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos announced he was self-isolating after a person in his immediate environment tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
He added that the test he did came back negative.
“I continue to carry out my duties normally in the Ministry of National Defense and I meticulously follow the instructions of the experts for the protection against Covid-19,” he tweeted on his official account.