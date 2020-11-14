The massive increase in coronavirus cases is clearly leading to the lengthening of the lockdown, which will be accompanied by an extension of November’s extraordinary measures to support enterprises and workers into December.



Kathimerini understands the December measures bill will come to 1.5 billion euros, so the sum for the year's last two months will run to €4.8 billion.



The subsidy of social security contributions for workers on furlough, the freeze on debt repayment and value-added tax tranches, the rent reduction and the special-purpose compensation will be extended into next month, when the Christmas bonus for health workers is also due.