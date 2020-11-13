Olympiakos defeated Alba Berlin on Thursday and has climbed to third at the Euroleague standings, while Panathinaikos suffered a second home reverse in a row, this time to Anadolu Efes.

The Reds defeated Alba 75-71 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium and are on a 5-3 record, as they recovered from a very poor first half (when they trailed 35-24) to score 51 points in the last couple of quarters and claim victory.

Coach Giorgos Bartzokas would be excused to be livid with his players at half-time, but his locker room talk worked wonders as his players came out stronger to score a partial 27-9 in the third period.

Shaquielle McKissic was the top scorer for Olympiakos with 14 points, as Livio Jean-Charles notched up 13.

Panathinaikos wasted a good chance to defeat Efes, going down 80-77 in Athens despite leading for at least 25 minutes.

The Turkish team improved in the third quarter and was led by an impressive Vasilije Micic, scorer of 33 points on the night.

Frustrated by their inability to contain him, the Greens also lost their concentration in attack and fell 10 points behind (79-69). Their last-ditch effort to snatch it came too late, and they are now on a 2-4 record.

They had new signing Shelvin Mack score 18 and Giorgos Papagiannis 16.