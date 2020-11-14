Updated guidelines on quarantine

People who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus must quarantine for a minimum 10-20 days, depending on the severity of their symptoms, according to updated guidelines by Greece's National Public Health Organization (NPHO).

Asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers and those with mild symptoms are advised to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. The end of the quarantine must take place at least three days without fever and without taking anti-fever medication.

For people with heavier symptoms, the minimum quarantine period is 14-20 days, the latter for people with suppressed immune systems. The criteria for exiting quarantine are the same: 3 days without fever and without the help of medication.

Close contacts of people diagnosed with the coronavirus should quarantine for 14 days, NPHO says.