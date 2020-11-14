NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Primary, pre-school facilities on lockdown

TAGS: Education, Coronavirus

Elementary schools, kindergartens and childcare centers will shut down for two weeks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Elementary school students will be schooled by a combination of educational TV and remote instruction, with the TV broadcasting lessons in the mornings and remote instruction from 2 to 5 pm, Education Minister Niki Kerameus announced today.

Kindergarten students will receive remote schooling from 2 to 4.20 p.m. starting Wednesday.

Schools will stay closed at least until Friday, November 27.

For now, the plan is to open all grades on Monday, November 30, but the lockdown could be extended.

