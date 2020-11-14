NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Retired senior cleric tests positive for Covid-19, refuses hospitalisation

TAGS: Church, Coronavirus

The former Metropolitan of Kalavryta, Amvrosios, tested positive for the novel coronavirus but refused to be admitted to hospital for treatment, a local news website reported on Saturday.

Amvrosios announced the news himself, while accompanying the current Metropolitan of Kalavryta, Ieronymos, to the hospital in Rio, where he checked in after also having been infected with the virus, according to the website flames.gr.

The doctors urged Amvrosios to stay, as he is facing additional health problems but he refused, signing a voluntary dismissal document.

Amvrosios will self-isolate at home.

