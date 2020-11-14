Watch Greek Super League soccer abroad

NetTV Plus (nettvplus.gr), a leading TV platform for viewers from Greece and Cyprus living abroad, is bringing sports fans around the globe all the excitement of Greek Super League soccer with a brand-new streaming service, in cooperation with Novasports World, the rightsholder of the top division of Greek soccer for the rest of the world.



Subscribers can watch all of the Super League matches – as well as the very best of regional sports channels – via the EON app on their smart TV, tablet and smartphone or on computer via major browsers such as Chrome, FireFox, Safari, Opera and Microsoft Edge.