PM tells Archbishop ‘up to us’ to have open churches during Christmas

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Greece's top cleric, Archbishop Ieronymos, that it is “up to us” to contain the spread of the coronavirus and allow churches to hold services during the Christmas season.

The statement was made during a meeting at the prime minister’s office on Saturday morning, during which Mitsotakis briefed Ieronymos about the developments with the pandemic in the country.

“It is up to us to observe the measures and to have Christmas with our Churches open,” he said.

Ieronymos agreed that “we all have a responsibility to protect people and public health with our actions, so that we can celebrate Christmas in our churches.”

Both sides expressed the optimism that the observance of health rules and the consequent improvement of the epidemiological data will allow people to spend Christmas in a better environment.