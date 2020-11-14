Funding injection for Athens public transport

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) has received a much-needed injection of nearly 4 million euros to help it cope with the additional pressure of the coronavirus crisis for more frequent services due to the need to maintain physical distancing.



The Transport Ministry has approved nearly 2.3 million euros so OASA can cover the cost of using privately operated KTEL intercity buses and their drivers to serve certain routes.



It also green-lighted another 1.6 million euros for OASA to cover other pandemic-related costs.