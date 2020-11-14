Mink cull starts in Kozani
A photo from a drone depicts a team from the Kozani Veterinary Service burying thousands of minks from a farm in Kaloneri, in the municipality of Voio, that were culled after testing positive for the coronavirus, on Saturday 14 November. [Dimitris Tosidis/ANA-MPA]
The process of killing some 2,500 minks that had been positively diagnosed with the coronavirus started on Saturday in the area of Voio in Kozani, northern Greece.
The animals with the virus were located in breeding units in Kozani.
The burial of the minks was to take place in a ditch that was dug for this purpose.
In several countries, especially Denmark, a mutation of Covid-19 has been observed in minks, placing world health authorities on heightened alert.
At present, no transmission of the mutated virus to humans has been reported.