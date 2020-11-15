Residents near Fyli sound alarm over landfill

A residents’ group in western Attica is sounding the alarm over the Fyli landfill – the main unit receiving the Greek capital’s trash – saying that it is dangerously over capacity.



The Western Front group has issued an announcement warning of the possibility of a landslide at the dump, which has landed Greece in European court on several occasions for environmental and other violations.



The group says there are several mounds of trash that are towering over the natural landscape and at risk of collapsing.



It also questions the feasibility of the Regional Authority of Attica’s timeline to have the Fyli dump closed by 2020 and replaced by a more suitable facility.



Similar concerns of a landslide have been expressed by experts in recent days.