The government is implementing its pre-election commitment to tighten legislation to deal with self-styled anarchists that have been running amok in Athens for years, while the plan for the creation of a university police force is progressing, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochidis told Kathimerini in an interview.

He also noted that authorities are collecting evidence to track down the culprits behind the attack on the rector of Athens University.

At the same time, he stressed that “the police is now accountable, it neither hides nor apologizes.” Meanwhile, he opined that the prevalence of the center is a guarantee for reforms, and that the country would benefit if leftist SYRIZA were transformed into a modern opposition party.

Referring to the recent attacks in France and Austria, he said Greece is not immune and is taking the necessary precautions, and strengthening cooperation, both within the EU and with third countries.