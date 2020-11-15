Streets remain empty as crucial week lies ahead

An empty Triti Septemvriou Street in Athens with Omonia Square in the distance. The government is expected this week to decide whether to move in the direction of tightening and extending the lockdown until the end of the month or to start relaxation plans. The prevailing assessment is that in the coming days there will be a further increase in cases, but that a de-escalation will soon follow. The government estimates that by the first days of the new year, about 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available. According to senior officials, this number is likely to increase, as some European countries will choose not to acquire it and will wait for the vaccine of other companies, resulting in an increase in the share of those that do. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]