University occupiers charged, released

The 91 people arrested during a police evacuation of two Athens university campuses on Friday were released on Saturday after being charged with a series of offenses.

Riot units evacuated the historic Polytechnic building (now the National Technical University of Athens) and the Zografou campus ahead of Tuesday's anniversary marking the 1973 student uprising against the junta.

Those arrested were charged with illegally occupying the premises in violation of the state decision to cancel all November 17 anniversary events. They were also fined 300 euros for violating Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, riot police units remained stationed around the Polytechnic building at the weekend.