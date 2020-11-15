Peristeri ended on Sunday the unbeaten run at the start of the Basket League by new boys Messolonghi, in a weekend with only half of the scheduled games taking place once again, due to coronavirus infections among players.

With coach Argyris Pedoulakis beginning his fourth spell at its bench, Peristeri defeated Harilaos Trikoupis Messolonghi BAXI 84-72 and has provisionally joined it at the top of the table.

Iraklis beat Ionikos at Nikea with a 77-67 score on Saturday, forcing the departure of Ionikos coach Stergios Koufos, with Vangelis Angelou appointed on Sunday as his successor.

Kolossos Rhodes scored its first victory in the campaign, as it came from behind to down visiting Lavrio 77-62 on Saturday.

The games pitting PAOK with Larissa, AEK with Promitheas, and Aris with Panathinaikos were postponed.

On Wednesday PAOK will host Lavrio and Iraklis will entertain Kolossos in matches postponed from the previous round of games.