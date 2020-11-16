NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey ‘not interested in conflict resolution,’ says Weber

Manfred Weber, a senior German conservative and head of the centre-right European People’s Party, has slammed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Sunday visit to Varosha, a beach resort abandoned by Greek Cypriots fleeing Turkey’s invasion in 1974.

“Turkey has again shown it is not interested in conflict resolution,” Weber tweeted Monday.

“Worse: Erdogan is trying to split an EU member state in half,” he said, adding that the issue had to be discussed at the European Council “and it must have consequences.”

Erdogan’s visit, during which he called for a “two-state” Cyprus solution, was also condemned by the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday.
 

