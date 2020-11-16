Theodorikakos self-isolating after aide tests positive to Covid-19
Theodorikakos, who tested negative over the weekend, was expected to undergo a fresh Covid-19 test on Monday.
Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos was self-isolating after being exposed to an aide who contracted the novel coronavirus.
The Interior Ministry is expected to submit a bill designed to boost meritocracy in public sector hirings on Tuesday.