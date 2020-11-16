Sakellaropoulou to meet leftist MPs Monday

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will meet with a cross-party delegation of leftist MPs at 12 p.m. on Monday, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency reports.

Sakellaropoulou will meet with MPs from main SYRIZA opposition, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) and anti-austerity Mera25 of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

The association of prisoners and exiles of the 1967-74 military junta (SFEA) will also be represented at the talks.

The meeting will be held amid controversy over the conservative government’s decision to cancel the annual march from the Athens Polytechnic to mark the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising against the military junta.

Leftist parties have criticized the decision as “undemocratic,” while authorities say it was necessary to stem a further jump in Covid-19 infections.