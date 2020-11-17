Letter to the editor

Dear Mr Papachelas,

I am a Canadian scientist of Greek-Cypriot decent. Following my university education in the US I moved to Canada, where I practiced my science at various academic and national institutes. For several years now, I have been reading Kathimerini English Edition online in order to keep up with events in Greece and my motherland Cyprus.

I am writing to you to express my disappointment about the recent articles in Ekathimerini presenting the opinion of George Gigicos regarding Trump and US-Greece relations. I do not know Mr Gigicos and I have nothing against him. He is certainly entitled to his opinion. However, I expected Ekathimerini to provide me with authoritative facts, and in this case you did not. A brief search on the internet revealed that Mr Gigicos was an event organizer for Trump. In fact, Trump fired him for incompetence (this should be a compliment for Mr Gigicos). In his interview with you he parrots Trump’s view of the world. I am sure you are aware that the latter represents every threat to democracy that one can imagine. Greece and, as a result, Cyprus have a lot to lose from supporting tyrants, no matter where they exist.

In subsequent articles in Ekathimerini, following the US elections, Mr Gigicos advances his “authoritative” statements that not much will change in US-Greece relations. I beg to disagree. In my view, not only Greece, but the whole world would be a safer place to be. That is the feeling I get from many Western sources of news, including those from Greece. I expect the Atomic Scientists’ Doomsday Clock to be put back several minutes from midnight after January 20, 2021. My dear Mr Papachelas, your readers expect authoritative views of the world. You should admit that, in this case, something went extremely wrong!

Sincerely,

Andreas Vikis, PhD