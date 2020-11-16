Authorities report 59 Covid-19 deaths, 400 patients intubated

Greek health authorities announced 2,198 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, raising the total number to 76,403.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) 59 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,165.

Of the new infections, only 21 were reported at the country’s entry points, said in its daily bulletin.

The total number of intubated patients rose to 400 (average age was 65) from 392 on Sunday, while 383 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 2,104,235 PCR tests and 113,653 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.