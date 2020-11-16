Ombudsman intervenes in workplace violence case

The Ombudsman mediated in a case of a female hospital employee who was physically assaulted by a male colleague to ensure the completion of disciplinary proceedings.



The woman appealed to the Ombudsman after the disciplinary measure she had requested were delayed.



The Ombudsman intervened with the management of the hospital, as a body responsible for monitoring and promoting the implementation in the private and public sector of the principle of equal opportunities and equal treatment of men and women at the workplace.



The disciplinary review of the incident was eventually completed with the male employee found guilty and charged with unacceptable misconduct toward a co-worker.



The disciplinary board reprimanded him and imposed a fine.