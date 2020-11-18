The Environment Ministry is working on a program to support the restoration of listed historic buildings and those located in traditional settlements that will provide incentives for owners based on income criteria.

At higher income levels, the grant will be in the form of interest-free borrowing from cooperating private banks.

The aim is to have the program up and running in 2021.

The main objectives of the proposal, which was originally made by the Syros Institute based on the island of the same name, are the reduction of the energy needs of the buildings, as well as their repair and structural reinforcement with traditional materials in order to increase their resistance to the adverse effects of climate change.

It will also provide for rescue operations for dilapidated buildings in danger of collapse.

The ministry is currently thrashing out the details regarding which works will be eligible for grants and their amounts.