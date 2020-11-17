The government has been correct to adopt a strategy of persuasion to convince the public of the importance of measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Some of its officials, however, often end up sowing the kind of confusion it is trying so hard to avert.

Conflicting public speculation about when and how restrictions may start to be lifted serve to further undermine already shaky trust in the authorities’ health policy.

The government needs to speak with one voice and its ministers should refrain from comment if they don’t have anything certain and specific to say.