More US students want to come to Greece to learn

[File photo/Intime News]

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday hailed Greece as an education destination for an ever increasing number of US students, and predicted that more will come once the pandemic is over.

The number of American students who chose to study in Greece in the 2018/19 academic year increased by 11.7%, welcoming 5,843 compared to 5,223 in the previous year, according to the results of the Open Doors 2020 survey as published by the Institute of International Education (IIE).

Greece climbed two places, to 12th place in the world in the international educational destinations for American students.

Greece ranked 14th in 2019, and 17th in 2018.

At the same time, during the current 2019/20 academic year, a total of 2,489 Greek students chose US academic institutions.

Open Doors is published by the IEE, which has been conducting annual statistical analyses of international students in the US since its inception in 1919.