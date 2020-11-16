ATHEX: Bourse gets another shot in the arm

For the second Monday in a row Greek stocks staged a big leap, taking the benchmark close to the 700-point mark, after it had been languishing around 588 points up until just 10 days earlier. News of another vaccine, by Moderna, which is easier to preserve than that by Pfizer, gave a huge boost mainly to bank stocks, feeding the local market’s momentum of the last few days that started with Moody’s credit rating upgrade on November 6.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 691.36 points, adding 5.44% to Friday’s 655.68 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 5.94% to close at 1,645.05 points.

The banks index soared 14.72%, as Piraeus jumped 17.38%, Alpha earned 16.30%, Eurobank grew 14.39% and National augmented 12.67%. Aegean rose 12.50% and Motor Oil collected 11.74%, while Ellaktor lost 3.34%.

In total 94 stocks registered gains, 17 suffered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 105 million euros, up from last Friday’s €45 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.93% to close at 46.06 points.