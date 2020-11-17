Communist party branch marches to US Embassy

[InTime News]

The Attica branch of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) held a march to the US Embassy on Tuesday morning to mark the November 17, 1973 Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the military junta.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency said that the march was quite small and the protesters were all wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing measures.

The event was attended by KKE chief Dimitris Koutsoumbas, even though the conservative government has urged on party leaders to uphold a ban on demonstrations this week.

Police have been dispatched across the Athens city center on Tuesday to prevent large gatherings from taking place on the historic anniversary, amid fears that they could turn into super-spreader events.