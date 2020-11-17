PM reaches out to youth at Athens Polytechnic wreath-laying

[ANA-MPA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged the pressure felt by the country’s young people from the combination of the pandemic and the economic crisis as he lay a wreath to mark the 1973 Athens Polytechnic student revolt against the military dictatorship, on Tuesday.

“Greek society’s priorities today are protecting public health and showing solidarity to our fellow-citizens, and especially to young people being tried by the economic crisis,” Mitsotakis said in comments to the press and he laid a wreath at the memorial of the uprising at the historic university campus.

“The enduring bid for freedom is complemented by the sense of responsibility we must all demonstrate in order to come out of this unprecedented ordeal stronger and more united,” the prime minister added, referring to the coronavirus pandemic and his government’s calls on political parties and groups to show restraint during this year’s November 17 anniversary.