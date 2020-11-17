Police dispatched to break up Aristotle University gathering

[InTime News]

Dozens of police officers were dispatched to the campus of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University on Tuesday afternoon to break up a large student gathering that authorities fear may stoke coronavirus transmission of the in the northern port city, which is already struggling with a large number of infections.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), the gathering included dozens of individuals who authorities suspect of being non-students. Some of them have armed themselves with wooden bats and helmets, though there have been no reports of violence.

The gathering was reportedly organized to protest a three-day ban on marches and rallies for the November 17 Athens Polytechnic anniversary.