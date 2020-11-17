New unarmed police unit to patrol rallies, mediate with march organizers

[Intime News]

A new police unit was activated on Tuesday whose job will be to manage and ring-fence low and medium risk protest rallies, Greek Police (ELAS) said.

The ODOS unit will also “utilize communication and mediation techniques” to avoid possible escalations and tensions, it said.

The team of 46 officers - 28 women and 18 men - wear a distinctive uniform with a logo, do not carry weapons and are equipped with portable radios, whistle and a first aid kit.