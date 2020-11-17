Olympiakos basketball team goes into isolation
The four cases of coronavirus that have recently struck the Olympiakos basketball team have led to the postponement of both of its Euroleague games this week against Barcelona and Villeurbanne.
Everyone in the Piraeus team (players, coaches and staff) has gone into isolation while all training sessions at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Faliron, southern Athens, have been canceled.
Team members will undergo further tests on Wednesday.