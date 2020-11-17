Attica islands being hooked up to National Telemedicine Network

Telemedicine services are being extended to islands in the Attica region by decision of Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis.



The budget for the initiative is 1.2 million euros and is being financed by the Operational Program Attica 2014-2020 with resources from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).



The purpose of the initiative is for the telemedicine network to reach islands that come under the regional administration but do not yet have access to the National Telemedicine Network.



Authorities say this will ensure the direct and equal access of the islanders to specialized and high-level health services provided by the National Health System (ESY), regardless of their place of residence and without requiring their movement. Islands within the region of Attica include Agistri, Aegina, Kythira, Poros, Salamis, Spetses and Hydra.



“We are utilizing modern technology in order to ensure the equal access of citizens to health services that are a priority during this critical time,” said Patoulis.