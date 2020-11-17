Greek PM heads large delegation to Abu Dhabi

Heading a high-level government delegation, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was to fly on Tuesday to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, where on Wednesday he will meet the crown prince of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



He will also meet the chairman of the Hedayah Center, Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.



The Hedayah Center is an international organization for combating violent extremism.



The PM will also visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.



Mitsotakis is accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs and development, Nikos Dendias and Adonis Georgiadis, as well as the deputy foreign minister in charge of economic diplomacy and openness, Kostas Fragogiannis.



The team also includes the director of the Diplomatic Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Eleni Sourani, the PM’s chief economic adviser Alexis Patelis and national security adviser Thanos Dokos.