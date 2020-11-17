63 Covid-19 deaths, number of intubations continue to rise

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 2,422 new infections on Tuesday, which drove the total number to 78,825.

Of these new cases, only six were reported at the country’s entry points,

At the same time, 63 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,228. The median age of those who died was 80 years.

The total number of intubated patients rose to 443 (average age was 65), while 392 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,128,189 PCR tests and 119,497 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.