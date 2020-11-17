Supermarket to allow sale of blankets, radiators ahead of cold spell

The Development Ministry said it had allowed the sale of products such as blankets, radiators and slippers to be sold from supermarkets, ahead of a cold weather front expected to gradually affect Greece as of Wednesday.

The new modified list of products that are allowed to be sold in supermarkets was published today in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

The ministry last week banned until the end of the lockdown the sale of a series of durable goods such as apparel, toys, electronics and furniture by their chains that are normally sold in specialized stores that have been forced to shut down due to the lockdown, citing unfair competition. They can only sell them online, just like specialized stores.