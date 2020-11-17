Over 100 people detained in clashes during banned gatherings

Protesters are detained by police following clashes, as the Greek government banned the annual march to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student revolt against the then military junta due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, November 17, 2020. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Police detained more than 100 people during several rallies across Athens on Tuesday afternoon as hundreds of protesters defied a ban on gatherings of more than three people to mark the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising against the military junta which ruled Greece.

Clashes between protesters and riot police took place near the discticts of Kesariani, on Plastira Square in Pangrati and near the Larissis metro station.

Tensions also followed a gathering of left-wing protesters in Sepolia.

Those detained were led to the Attica Security Division.

Seven people who were detained earlier on Panepistimiou Street during a march organised by members of the Communist Party (KKE) were later released.

KKE described the incident as “an orgy of government authoritarianism, police violence and repression" against its 1,500 protesters, while the Civil Protection Ministry argued that police asked them repeatedly to respect the ban and leave the area.