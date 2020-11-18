COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Ill-timed obsessions

Those who are drawn to ill-timed obsessions were the ones who lost out on Tuesday. 

The people who think that 2020 is the same as 1973, who have no qualms about using the word “junta” outside its historical context, yesterday realized that the Hellenic Republic is based on laws and principles, and that it steers clear of extreme actions.

There is no junta, nor will there be. These people will have to find other roles to play.

Meanwhile, those who were keen to see an outbreak of violence in the name of some anti-left fantasy were left unsatisfied.

Our present-day democracy has the prudence and the maturity that is mandated by the difficult conditions of today.

