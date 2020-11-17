ATHEX: Stock market consolidates Monday rise

Monday’s major growth in bourse prices was followed on Tuesday by a consolidation, with the majority of stocks posting gains and the benchmark recording negligible losses, having first tested the waters around 700 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 690.99 points, shedding just 0.05% from Monday’s 691.36 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.31% to close at 1,639.87 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.24%.

The banks index suffered pressure from some profit-taking, with the exception of Piraeus, which jumped 5.34%. National dropped 4.31%, Alpha lost 2.36% and Eurobank declined 2.20%.

Several non-bank blue chips showed significant gains, such as Hellenic Exchanges (up 3.71%), Aegean Airlines (3%) and GEK Terna (2.52%), while OPAP gaming company lost 3.17%, Motor Oil conceded 1.96% and Sarantis parted with 1.52%.

In total 54 stocks headed higher, 51 ended up lower and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.4 million euros, down from Monday’s €105 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.52% to 46.76 points.