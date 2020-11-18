New capital market blueprint

The Finance Ministry is preparing a four-pillar plan concerning the development of the Greek capital market, aimed at attracting more investment funds and turning Greece into a regional credit hub in Southeastern Europe.

The experts committee set up by Deputy Finance Minister Giorgos Zavvos with the participation of the market’s main entities has presented more than 50 proposals for strengthening the credibility and development of the Greek capital market.



The first pillar concerns increasing the supply and demand for investments so as to cover the country’s gap in this respect, complete with tax incentives for entrepreneurs. The second has to do with institutional interventions for maximizing the market’s credibility and transparency, while the third concerns the creation of a special framework that will encourage investments in environmentally friendly growth as much as possible.



Finally, the fourth pillar is seen helping the development of financial education that will facilitate the correct operation of the market and will not damage social cohesion.



These pillars are intended to help the country get in line with the unification of the European capital market.