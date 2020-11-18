Security, investments on the agenda as Mitsotakis visits UAE

Heading a high-level government delegation, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis late Tuesday arrived at the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, where on Wednesday he will meet the crown prince of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He will also meet the chairman of the Hedayah Center, Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.

The Hedayah Center is an international organization for combating violent extremism.

The PM will also visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Mitsotakis is accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs and development, Nikos Dendias and Adonis Georgiadis, as well as the deputy foreign minister in charge of economic diplomacy and openness, Kostas Fragogiannis.

The team also includes the director of the Diplomatic Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Eleni Sourani, the PM’s chief economic adviser Alexis Patelis and national security adviser Thanos Dokos.



The two sides are expected to sign a declaration on strategic partnership as well as a cooperation agreement in the areas of foreign policy and defense.

“Greece is systematically building and reinforcing international and regional alliances,” a diplomatic source said. “It increases its diplomatic capital by joining the security architecture in the region,” the same source said.