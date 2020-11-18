All Greeks could be vaccinated for Covid-19 by mid-2021, spokesman says

All Greeks could be vaccinated for Covid-19 by mid-2021, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told Skai television on Wednesday.

He said that coronavirus vaccination will not be compulsory.

Petsas said Monday Greece has secured over 25 million vaccine doses through forward contracts signed by the European Commission with pharmaceutical companies.

Sinovac Biotech’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.

