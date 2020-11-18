Tram service to and from Syntagma resumes operation on Friday

The tram service between the neighborhood of Neos Kosmos, southeast of central Athens, and downtown Syntagma Square, which had been suspended in October 2018 due to safety concerns, will resume on Friday, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) announced on Wednesday.



The service between the Kasomouli stop and Syntagma was suspended amid concerns that the ground beneath the tracks, over the old Ilissos riverbed, was at risk of subsiding.



A trial run of that section was conducted in September.



STASY said that in September it installed pressure sensors to measure and record load distribution along the tunnel under the tram line and carried out careful inspections along the closed part of the tram route.



“From the measurements and the tests that were carried out in the past two months, no [problems were discovered with the tunnel through which the Ilissos flows], allowing us to safely [restart services on]… the section Syntagma-Kasomouli, as well as the intermediate stops at Zappeion, Vouliagmenis Avenue and Fix,” the company said.



The resumption of the service is expected to significantly contribute to the decongestion of other means of public transport.