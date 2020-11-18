Record number of patients intubated, 60 deaths from Covid-19

Greek health authorities on Wednesday announced 3,209 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, which brought the total number recorded to 82,034.

Furthermore, a record number of 480 coronavirus patients are currently intubated (median age is 65), while 410 have left ICU.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 60 people died from Covid-19 in Greece, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,288.

Twenty-nine of the new infections were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 2,153,954 tests since January 2020 and 125,509 rapid antigen tests.