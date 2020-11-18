Campaign under way to ‘Save Modern Greek at La Trobe’

The coordinating committee for the petition to “Save Modern Greek at La Trobe” is calling for the collection of signatures to prevent the termination by La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia of its Greek Studies program.



The committee said in a statement that there are students in the department who wish to continue their studies, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate level, while there is also research that is still ongoing.



The university has reportedly given a deadline of a few days to those opposed to the move to organize and coordinate actions to cancel the termination of the program.



The consultation period will last until November 25.